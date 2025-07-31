A “person who is known to the authorities” survived an attempted murder in the Larnaca district on Thursday.

The crime was committed at around 11.30am near the Dromolaxia industrial area, with the target said to be a 47-year-old man who was riding a bicycle in the area.

According to the police, “several shots” were fired in the man’s direction, but he was not injured.

The police rushed to the scene and cordoned the area off, and have launched an investigation into the matter, with a drone and a police helicopter aiding the search for the shooter.

News website Alpha that the police conducted a series of searches of buildings in the area, with the target having swiftly reported the incident to the authorities.

Additionally, it reported that the policefound a “small motorcycle which appears to have been abandoned in a nearby area”, and which is believed to have been “related” to the incident.

According to newspaper Phileleftheros, the shooter was riding the motorcycle when he fired the shots.

Later on Thursday, the newspaper reported that the victim had been summoned by the police to give a statement.