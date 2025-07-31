More than 10,000 student grant applications remain unexamined, the progressive student movement has warned, calling the delay “a breaking point” for students who depend on state support to continue their studies.

Despite over 4,000 approvals already issued, many students have still not received their payments, the group said in a strongly worded statement this week. The delays are creating serious financial pressure as the new academic year approaches.

According to the finance ministry, the main reason for the delays lies in a new digital system.

“There were technical issues with the new software,” they told the Cyprus Mail.

“We are all in favour of digitising public services, but sometimes the systems do not work properly.”

Although the applications are now being processed, the ministry said it cannot complete payments without receiving bank account details for each student.

“We are waiting on the banks,” the ministry added.

“Without the correct data, we cannot proceed.”

The ministry said the goal is to issue weekly payments every Friday via the state accounting office.

“The payments will go out gradually,” they said.

Disy MP Prodromos Alambritis, who sits on the House committee for education, confirmed that many student grant requests had been processed, but he acknowledged ongoing issues.

“There was an issue with the new software, but now it’s been completed,” he said.

Alambritis explained that some payments were now moving forward, although a few technical problems remain. He stressed that it is of utmost importance to accelerate the process, especially for students affected by July’s wildfires.

“If students living in fire-hit areas could be prioritised, it would be very helpful,” he said.

“Their needs are now especially high.”

Alambritis also referred to concerns raised during a recent meeting between the Disy youth party and House president Annita Demetriou. During the meeting, student representatives urged the government to update the financial criteria used to assess eligibility for student grants. They argued that the current thresholds no longer reflect the real cost of living.

“The current criteria haven’t been revised in three years,” Alambritis said, echoing the concerns.

“The cost of living has risen by about 22 per cent, but the thresholds remain the same.”

He warned that this is shutting out many middle-class families from the support they once qualified for.

“There has been no increase in the grant amounts either, even though expenses have gone up,” he added.

“This has a constitutional dimension.”

In its statement, the progressive student movement said the digital overhaul of the student grant system had failed. The group claimed that instead of reducing bureaucracy, the new system had simply moved inefficiencies online, making delays worse.

They argued that staffing shortages in key departments are compounding the problem, and called for immediate steps to clear the backlog and release the grants.

“These funds are vital for students, especially as they prepare to return to university,” the group said.

The students also repeated their demand for special attention to be given to those affected by recent wildfires. Many of these students, they said, had lost their homes or belongings and urgently need financial help.

Letters outlining these concerns have already been sent to the relevant government departments. Student representatives said they will continue to monitor developments and push for faster action.

The ongoing delays in student grant payments come at a crucial time. Many young people are preparing for the academic year but face deep financial insecurity. The situation has been made worse by recent wildfires, which have left some students without basic necessities.

While the move to digital services was meant to speed up government processes, it is now clear that deeper structural issues have not been addressed. Delays caused by software faults, missing bank data, and staffing shortages show a lack of readiness.

Calls from student groups and MPs to prioritise vulnerable applicants reflect growing concern over the state’s ability to meet urgent social needs. As the crisis continues, pressure is building for immediate political and administrative reforms to prevent long-term harm to students’ futures.