Temperatures are set to reach 40 degrees Celsius again inland on Friday, with blue skies expected throughout the day after a brief spate of sparse fog and low cloud early in the morning.

Elsewhere, temperatures on the west coast are expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius, temperatures on the rest of the coasts are expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius, and temperatures in the mountains are expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius.

Increased low cloud cover has been forecast for Friday night, with fog potentially forming in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Temperatures will drop to 21 degrees Celsius inland and on the west and north coasts, 23 degrees Celsius on the south and east coasts, and 20 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Clear skies and high temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend.