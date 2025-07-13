The 17-year-old boy who had been arrested in connection with the robbery of a bag from two men on Larnaca’s Finikoudes beach was on Sunday remanded in custody for eight days.

The robbery was staged in the early hours of Thursday morning, with the police saying the two men were accosted by “a number of young people” at around 2am.

The bag contained a mobile phone, an identify card belonging to one of the men, bank cards, and a sum of money.

The police said the teenager was located during patrols of the Finikoudes beach area on Saturday. Their investigation into the matter is ongoing.