A Spanish disability rights group has vowed legal action over the reported hiring of people with dwarfism as entertainment at Barcelona soccer star Lamine Yamal’s recent 18th birthday party, condemning the practice as discriminatory.

The young winger, who helped Spain clinch the European Championship last year, celebrated his coming of age on Saturday with a star-studded jamboree that included celebrity guests from the music industry such as Bizarrap, Bad Gyal or Quevedo, as well as many of his Barca teammates and social media influencers.

The Association for People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias (ADEE) said in a statement that the use of people with dwarfism as spectacle at Yamal’s party perpetuated stereotypes, fuelled discrimination and undermined the dignity and rights of people with disabilities.

It cited Spain’s disability rights law, which prohibits shows or recreational activities that use people with disabilities in a way that provokes ridicule or undermines their dignity.

“It’s unacceptable that in the 21st century, people with dwarfism are still used for entertainment at private parties, particularly when public figures are involved,” said ADEE President Carolina Puente.

“The dignity and rights of our community cannot be a source of amusement under any circumstance.”

Yamal’s representatives did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Yamal posted on Monday a one-minute video edit with highlights from the party on his Instagram account that featured fellow Barca players Gavi and Robert Lewandowski playing poker and roulette, though it did not appear to show people with achondroplasia, the genetic disorder causing dwarfism.

The Spaniard – who won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup with Barca this season – wore a white suit with a red rose in his lapel, lavish jewellery and a cane, in keeping with the party’s “Italian gangster” theme.