Dear Cyprus Rugby fan,

Get ready for a fantastic day of rugby at our Beach Rugby Tournament in Limassol this Saturday 19 July. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the sport, come along to watch or join in the fun with our inclusive training sessions for all abilities. Here’s the schedule:

08:30: Juniors training – perfect for our young stars to shine

10:30: Women’s training – open to all skill levels, come try it out

16:00: Tournament kick-off – cheer on the teams as the action heats up!

Enjoy the vibrant atmosphere with bar refreshments available on site. Bring your friends and family for a day of sun, sand and rugby! Visit our website for all the information about the day, including the exact location: cyprus-rugby.com/beach-rugby.

International Fixtures Announced

Mark your calendars for our upcoming international matches:

15 November 2025: Cyprus v Malta

14 March 2026: Cyprus v Andorra

9 May 2026: Israel v Cyprus

As always, please follow our social channels and visit our website for the latest information and news.

Thank you for your continued support!