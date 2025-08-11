A new digital initiative, Local and Cypriot, is being rolled out to put small and medium local producers on the map and boost the profile of Cyprus’ agri-food sector.

Created as part of the European project Learn about CAP- Inclusive CAP and co-funded by the European Union, the interactive map invites farmers, beekeepers, livestock breeders, cottage producers, winemakers and other local food businesses to register free of charge.

The platform aims to increase visibility, connect producers directly with consumers and promote the role of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) in supporting sustainable rural development.

Registered producers will be able to present information about their business, upload photographs and videos, and add contact details, effectively creating an online shop window for their goods and services.

The map is also designed as an educational resource, explaining how CAP supports rural communities and encouraging transparency and sustainable practice across the sector.

Organisers say the platform will evolve over time: new producers will be added continuously and a mobile application is planned for the future, offering features such as push notifications and tailored educational content.

Registration is free and open via an online form, interested producers are asked to submit their details by the end of August. Participation does not require membership of any funding programme. Producers can register here: «Τοπικά και Κυπριακά»

Producers wishing to take part are encouraged to sign up promptly to ensure their business appears on the first wave of listings.