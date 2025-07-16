BidX1, the property auction platform, has announced that it will hold a large auction on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, offering homebuyers, investors and developers an exciting opportunity to secure real estate in Cyprus before the summer slow-down.

The new catalogue features a fresh lineup of residential, commercial and land opportunities – from family homes and renovation projects to vacant apartments and development-ready plots.

Andreas Peratikos, Head of Sales, expressed anticipation ahead of the auction. “We’re very excited about the July catalogue; this is the last big auction before the summer wind-down and we’ve curated a catalogue full of value-driven opportunities – it has something for every kind of buyer,” he noted.

“With such attractive starting bids, for example some of the apartments starting at €60K or less, and clear auction terms which ensure an efficient process, we expect strong interest from buyers looking to enter the market or expand their portfolio before the summer ends,” he continued.

“We’ve noticed lots of buyers looking for holiday homes, and there’s no time like the present to snap one up for next summer. And with bidding fully online, buyers can participate from anywhere, making it convenient and accessible for local and international buyers alike.”

Located in Engomi, Nicosia, this contemporary Three-Bedroom Penthouse Apartment will open for bidding at €250.000. The apartment is spacious, extending to almost 160 sq. m of internal area, with modern finishes throughout. Furthermore, it offers a fantastic rooftop terrace with an in-built bar – great for entertaining!

At a very attractive reserve of €60.000, this Two-Bedroom Apartment in Tersefanou Village in Larnaca provides an excellent opportunity for cash buyers. Just 600 m northwest of Tersefanou Town Hall, the property is part of a residential building situated on Alexandrou Ipsilanti Street, and the apartment itself extends to almost 70 sq.m.

Boasting stunning sea views, this Four Bedroom House in Polis Chrysochous, Paphos consists of an open plan living, dining and kitchen area and a WC on the ground floor, as well as four bedrooms, (one with an ensuite shower room), and a WC with a bathroom on the first floor. It is located 115 metres east of the Charalambos Fournides Avenue which is the main coastal road in the area and approximately 180 metres east of the coast itself.

There is also a well-located Two-Bedroom House situated in the Pissouri Villas Development in Limassol. The property is in close proximity to the beach and benefits from a parking space, communal swimming pool, yard and vacant possession.

To take part in the July 30, 2025 Auction, interested parties must pre-register on the BidX1 platform, providing proof of identification and proof of address, as well as a deposit that will be retained only if the bidder is the successful purchaser on the day of sale. Unsuccessful bidders will receive a full refund.

Registration will open on July 23, 2025. In the meantime, BidX1’s team of commercial and residential specialists are available to arrange viewings, answer any questions about the properties, or to assist with registration.

To get in touch with the BidX1 Cyprus team, please call: 22 000 380, or email: [email protected].

About BidX1

BidX1 is an award-winning digital marketplace for real estate, allowing buyers and sellers from around the world to trade property assets in an efficient and transparent way. BidX1 combines industry-leading property expertise with proprietary technology to provide unparalleled levels of transparency, analytics, and global reach, challenging the traditional process of marketing and transacting real estate. Since its first digital sale in 2015 in Ireland, BidX1 has developed and expanded in other markets, opening sales up to a global audience. BidX1’s local office in Cyprus is in Nicosia and offers services countrywide. For more information: www.bidx1.com.

The BidX1 Digital Property Marketplace

The BidX1 model offers transparency, efficiency and accessibility. All property documentation is available on the website for inspection by potential purchasers prior to bidding. The digital platform is accessible online on any device – mobile, PC or tablet – from any location around the world, offering the opportunity to register and bid wherever the buyer is.

Bidding on every property starts at the opening bid and this is listed publicly on the website before the sale. Every bid placed on a property is logged and displayed in real-time and can be viewed publicly on the website, while bidders are identified only by a number and so remain anonymous.

Successful buyers will generally need to complete their purchase (transfer the full amount to the vendor) within six-seven weeks. The exact closing date for each property will be stated in the Reservation Agreement, which is available in the legal documents for each property.