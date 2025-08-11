Further desalination units are set to be installed and operational by summer 2026, the agriculture ministry reiterated on Monday.

It said addressing the chronic drought problem remains a top priority.

A comprehensive plan is underway, focusing on quick and effective delivery, the ministry said.

Four mobile desalination units are now in progress, following fast-tracked procedures. Of 13 units obtained from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 12 are already functioning at the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) power station in Moni.

Additionally, the first mobile unit is operating in Kissosnerga.

Installation continues in Garyllis and Limassol port, which together will add 20,000 cubic metres of water per day to the Limassol area’s supply.

The government is also developing more mobile units for Limassol, Larnaca and Famagusta, aiming to complete these by next summer.

Funds of €13.5 million have been secured for projects to reduce water losses. This money is distributed to local councils and communities to upgrade infrastructure across the island.

A €3 million grant scheme supports small private desalination units. This has benefited mainly the hotel sector and, by extension, tourism.

To encourage water saving at home, a new app called Stagono-Metro has been launched. Developed with the Kios centre of excellence, it aims to reduce household water waste and promote water awareness.