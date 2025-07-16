One would imagine three-time major champion Scottie Scheffler would be desperate to continue American domination of the British Open and lift the Claret Jug for the first time this week at Royal Portrush.

The 29-year-old is the bookmakers’ favourite after a stunningly consistent season including winning the PGA Championship and during his pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday he spoke of his growing love for links golf.

But when asked how long he celebrates his victories, an introspective Scheffler veered off into questioning what was even the point of being the best golfer in the world.

“It feels like you work your whole life to celebrate winning a tournament for like a few minutes,” Olympic champion Scheffler said. “It only lasts a few minutes, that kind of euphoric feeling.

“To win the Byron Nelson Championship at home, I literally worked my entire life to become good at golf to have an opportunity to win that tournament. You win it, you celebrate, hug my family, my sister’s there, it’s an amazing moment. Then it’s like, okay, what we eating for dinner? Life goes on.”

Scheffler has been world number one for 112 consecutive weeks and has earned more than $87 million in prize money on the PGA Tour and says he loves living out his dreams.

But he admits he has a daily wrestle for what it all means.

“Is it great to be able to win tournaments and to accomplish the things I have in the game of golf? Yeah, it brings tears to my eyes just to think about,” Scheffler said.

“That kind of sense of accomplishment is a pretty cool feeling. But at the end of the day, I’m not out here to inspire the next generation of golfers. I’m not out here to inspire someone to be the best player in the world because what’s the point? This is not a fulfilling life.

“It’s fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it’s not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart.

“There’s a lot of people that make it to what they thought was going to fulfil them in life, you get to number one in the world, and they’re like what’s the point? I really do believe that because what is the point?

“It’s like showing up at the Masters every year; it’s like why do I want to win this golf tournament so badly? Why do I want to win The Open Championship so badly?

“I don’t know because, if I win, it’s going to be awesome for two minutes. I’m kind of sicko; I love putting in the work. I love the practice, living out my dreams. But at the end of the day, sometimes I just don’t understand the point.”

Scheffler has a 14-month-old son Bennett with his wife Meredith and said they remain more important than any golf accolades.

“I’m blessed to be able to play golf, but if my golf ever started affecting my home life or it ever affected the relationship I have with my wife or my son, that’s going to be the last day that I play out here for a living,” he added.

“This is not the be-all and end-all. This is not the most important thing in my life. That’s why I wrestle with, why is this so important to me? I’d much rather be a great father than I would be a great golfer.”