AEGEAN announces the addition of two new Airbus A321neo XLR (Extra Long Range) aircraft with an even longer range of up to 10.5 hours, while accelerating the initiation of its flights to India, in March 2026. With this addition, the Airbus A320/A321 neo order stands at 60 aircraft, of which 36 have already been delivered to date.

The capabilities and comfort features of the A321neo XLR aircraft facilitate AEGEAN’s options for new additional connections (+ 2.5 hours more than the A321neo LR, + 4.5 hours more than the A321neo) while at the same time provide a new level of comfort and services are introduced, with a customised configuration of only 138 seats in total, of which 24 are Business Class Suites with fully lie-flat beds, increased privacy and full aisle access.

The two A321neo XLR aircraft, expected to be delivered in December 2025 and January 2026 respectively, increase significantly the fleet size and capabilities of AEGEAN’s “special purpose” sub-fleet, after taking also into consideration the existing order of four A321neo LRs, previously announced in April 2024 (and scheduled to be delivered in 2027 and 2028).

This fleet investment will enable an upgraded level of comfort and a differentiated travel experience to destinations outside the EU of more than 4 hours flight time. Economy class passengers can also enjoy a high level of comfort, in all six A321neo LR and XLR aircraft, as all seats offer significantly more personal space, an inflight entertainment system with 4K screens, satellite Wi-Fi, USB and device charging ports and extra-large bins, specially designed for long-haul flights.

Following the delivery of the new A321neo XLR aircraft, AEGEAN plans to commence five weekly flights to New Delhi (March 2026) and soon thereafter three weekly flights to Mumbai (May 2026), the second destination of the company’s network in India. The exact flight schedule will be announced at the end of September, when ticket sales start. With the future deliveries of the A321neo LR aircraft in 2027 and 2028, the launch of additional new routes will also be considered, to destinations such as Bangalore in India, Seychelles, Maldives, Nairobi, Almaty and Lagos.

This investment signifies another important milestone for AEGEAN, increasing travel options for passengers and enhancing the travel experience while strengthening the international competitiveness of both the airline and the country, as well as Greece’s position as a connectivity hub for longer-range international flights.

Eftichios Vassilakis, AEGEAN Chairman emphasised the impact of the investment. “The addition of these two A321neo XLR aircraft with special configuration, which will be delivered in 2025, in addition to the four A321neo LRs that we plan to take delivery in 2027 and 2028, accelerates our access to the extremely important Indian market, but also allows for the immediate upgrade of our product and services to destinations outside the EU, longer than four hours in which we already operate,” he noted.

“The A321neo XLR and LR aircraft mark the beginning of a new chapter for AEGEAN, with new possibilities for growth, but also new options for our passengers and the connectivity of our country. With new fleet capabilities, strong vertically-integrated support infrastructure and most importantly drawing upon the creativity and strengths of our people, we plan to move forward with ambitious, but also careful and consistent steps as always.”

About A321neo XLR

The A321neo XLR is a fully-optimised aircraft, part of the A320neo single-aisle family. With a range up to 4,700 Nautical miles, it is tailored for multiple seating capacities and optimised to fly long-haul routes. Integrating the latest Airspace cabin and extra-large bins, it offers a full long-haul passenger experience including more spacious Economy seats, full flat Business class seats, latest generation IFE and connectivity. The A321neo XLR is based on the popular A321neo version, but it also incorporates several innovations and a new permanent rear centre fuel tank, that allows for fuel and CO2 emissions savings, improved aerodynamics and handling performance. The A321neo XLR entered service in 2024 and enables long-range capability, bringing new markets within reach with an aircraft of this family.