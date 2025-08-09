SharpLink Gaming has secured $200 million through a registered direct offering, explicitly aiming to expand its corporate Ethereum (ETH) treasury beyond $2 billion.

This strategic move, priced at $19.50 per share and involving major institutional investors like Societe Generale, signals deep institutional confidence in Ethereum’s long-term value. Joseph Chalom, Co-CEO, emphasized this funding directly supports their ETH accumulation strategy.

Consequently, this massive inflow impacts Ethereum’s market dynamics and liquidity significantly. Moreover, SharpLink’s focus solely on Ethereum, diverging from the corporate Bitcoin trend, potentially sets a new institutional precedent.

This development naturally draws attention to innovative projects building directly on the Ethereum network, particularly those gaining traction during their foundational stages.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale accelerates

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is capitalizing on this renewed institutional Ethereum focus. Its ongoing presale demonstrates remarkable momentum, having already raised $14,250,000.

Investors have purchased over 670 million tokens, attracted by its tangible utility. Currently, 15,000 holders have bought MUTM tokens.

Phase 6 is now active, offering tokens at $0.035 each. This represents a substantial 250% increase from the opening phase price of $0.01.

Importantly, Phase 6 is selling out rapidly. Therefore, the window to acquire tokens at this price point is closing quickly. Subsequently, Phase 7 will commence, implementing a 14.3% price rise to $0.04 per token.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will launch officially at $0.06. Buyers in Phase 6 stand to realize an impressive 400% return on investment after this listing.

Furthermore, post-launch projections suggest MUTM could reach $3.50 based on its unique lending model and capped supply.

Project utility drives value

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) delivers genuine utility within decentralized finance. Its core innovation is a dual-lending ecosystem operating efficiently on Layer-2 technology. This system integrates Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending protocols.

P2C allows users to tokenize blue-chip assets like ETH or BTC, earning a stable 12% APY interest. Conversely, P2P facilitates direct lending agreements, enabling higher, negotiated yields, such as 33% APY on assets like FLOKI.

This structure caters to diverse crypto investment strategies, balancing security and higher potential returns. The protocol generates consistent demand for MUTM tokens, essential for accessing platform features and rewards.

Security and community incentives

Robust security underpins Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The project successfully finalized its CertiK audit, achieving an outstanding 95.00 security score. This result confirms a solid security posture.

Crucially, auditors found no vulnerabilities within the audited smart contracts. Also, no security incidents have occurred in the past 90 days.

To further enhance security, Mutuum Finance launched its official Bug Bounty Program with CertiK. A substantial $50,000 USDT reward pool exists, tiered by severity: critical, major, minor, and low.

Simultaneously, excitement builds around a major giveaway: $100,000 in MUTM tokens, split among 10 lucky winners receiving $10,000 each. Participation requires a minimum $50 presale investment alongside completing specific quests.

Furthermore, the team introduced a dashboard featuring a leaderboard. The top 50 MUTM holders receive bonus tokens, incentivizing long-term holding.

Timing the market opportunity

SharpLink Gaming’s massive ETH treasury expansion underscores institutional belief in Ethereum’s infrastructure. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), building directly on this ecosystem, offers investors early access before its exchange debut.

The current Phase 6 price of $0.035 presents a final lower entry point before the imminent rise to $0.04. Its innovative lending platform, proven security, and strong presale traction position MUTM for significant growth.

Analysts monitoring crypto prices and crypto charts recognize its potential. Acquire Mutuum Finance (MUTM) tokens during this critical Phase 6 window.

DISCLAIMER – "Views Expressed Disclaimer: The information provided in this content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or health advice. Any opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

You should not rely on the information as a substitute for professional advice tailored to your specific situation.