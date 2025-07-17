Altamira Real Estate offers yet another unique investment opportunity! The company’s new collection of properties includes plots at the entrance of Nicosia, close to the Olympic Hall and the headquarters of the Cyprus Electricity Authority – an area very in-demand.

This investment proposal is excellent in every respect. Altamira Real Estate’s new collection includes four parcels of land under separation, covering a total area of 37,588 sq.m in the Municipality of Strovolos, strategically located at the entrance of Nicosia, ensuring high returns.

The plots fall within the SEA (Special Entrance Area) planning zone, which allows for the development of multifunctional office and residential complexes, as well as other special uses, such as educational, medical and MICE facilities. It is a particularly favourable urban planning provision, combining flexibility with high commerciality.

The building ratio stands at 140 per cent, with a total buildable area of 52,623 sq.m, making it one of the largest and most lucrative potential developments in the capital.

Location with added value

The plots are located in the Apostolos Varnavas and Ayios Makarios quarter, a rapidly-growing area that is home to important government infrastructure and business units. The property is located 950 metres east of Stavrou Avenue and 450 metres south of Athalassas Avenue, offering direct and unobstructed access to the motorway and the centre of Nicosia. In addition, their proximity to key points of the city such as the “Kalispera” junction, as well as numerous shops, schools, cafés and services, adds significant commercial and operational value.

Development with perspective

The properties are part of a large subdivision project that includes a total of 15 parcels. They have all the necessary planning permissions, while the separation works have not yet started. This element gives prospective buyers the advantage to shape the investment as they please, based on their own strategies and business plans.

Why invest

This investment proposal is considered one of its kind, mainly due to the reduced availability of similar parcels in the urban area of Nicosia, and in particular, at the entrance of the city. Its large area and favourable building ratio offer flexibility in architectural design, as well as the possibility of constructing multifaceted buildings, either residential, office or mixed-used developments.

At the same time, the strategic location of the property makes it ideal for organisations opting for visibility and easy access as well as for investors seeking long-term returns.

This special proposal bears the guarantee and experience of Altamira Real Estate and is addressed to land developers looking for an ideal investment opportunity in the most strategic location of Nicosia. However, it is also suitable for private investors seeking a property with high standards and numerous development and exploitation opportunities.

Bids open every Tuesday at 10am. Interested buyers may select the opportunity best suited for them through the company’s website, www.altamirarealestate.com.cy and choose from a number of properties.