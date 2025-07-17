One man’s dream came to life as winery in Marathasa

All over the wine world an increase in the number of high-design wineries being built has been seen in the last few year. Well-designed wineries improve the symbiotic relationship between man, nature and architecture and help create a powerful brand name.

According to architectural magazines, functional aspects have become an essential part of a design itinerary.

In the heart of Marathasa, near Kalopanayiotis, John Papadouris’ dream winery has been operating for the last three years. The award-winning Marathasa winery is fully focused on producing fine Cypriot wine. The abandoned vineyards, now replanted and looked after by the Marathasa team, are maturing and producing good fruit. They surround the winery, at a high altitude, up to 1,125m, planted on steep, stony terraces among native mountain plants and trees. The valley used to be called Myrianthousa, meaning multiple flowers. The diverse flora, the high altitude and the mix of clay, limestone and volcanic soil weave into the vines and, consequently, the wine.

Xynisteri dominates the vineyard, well suited to the climate. It produces herbal, floral stone fruit and citrusy white wines with a bit of hay characteristics. The other indigenous variety is the early ripening, long forgotten Promara, a thick-skin fleshy variety that produces excellent white. The Greek Moschophilero and Assyrtiko are also planted along with the French Sauvignon Blanc.

When it comes to reds, Syrah is the main international player, a variety that is produced in quantity at the winery benefiting from the red soil of north-facing Troodos. Giannoudi represents the indigenous spectrum and is produced in limited quantities. The owner’s favourite, also produced in small quantities is Zinfandel or Primitivo, a Croat variety that thrives in the US and Italy.

Winemaker Viktoras Finopoulos has made wine in Alentejo, Southern Portugal, Chablis in France and even as far as away as Marlborough in New Zealand. He constantly tastes his wines, visiting the same plot throughout the day to understand how the vines respond to varying conditions such as the morning dew or midday heat.

The winery has an expansive tasting floor where visitors, after touring this magnificent winery, can enjoy a professional tasting. Visitors can go all the way with 4X4 tour of the vineyards. From personal experience, this tour showcases the splendour of the valley with guides delivering an experience that feels both authentic and genuinely memorable. And, at the end of the vineyard tour there is a cellar visit, a professional tasting and an a la carte restaurant.

“Marathasa Wines is not just about selling wine, it is part of a broader vision to revive mountain village communities and the surrounding vineyards. It is very fulfilling to be able to bring life again to these historic mountain vineyards,” says the team.

2024 Marathasa Wines Athassi Xynisteri, PGI Nicosia ABV 12.5%

Athassi is the Cypriot word for almond tree, which grow around the vineyards. The wine is fermented in stainless steel and French and American oak and a small amount in stainless steel. About 75% is aged on its lees and 25% in an amphora. Straw yellow, the aromas are wonderfully layered and balanced. Lemon citrus, white peach, freshly cut grass, acacia honey and herbaceous flavours create a deeply-textured wine. The complexity of the wine is further enhanced by skilful use of oak. It is a beautifully constructed wine with excellent freshness and a long, fine finish. Excellent with hummus or grilled sea bass. €15

2024 Marathasa Wines Anelikou Sauvignon Blanc, PGI Nicosia ABV 13.5%

Low pH soil with sandy loam texture, high altitude and acidity. A straw yellow Sauvignon Blanc with a tropical fruit and grassy nose. The initial aromas of pineapple, passion fruit, honeysuckle and kiwi are complemented by a zesty citrus acidity that lends the wine a bright and crisp character. On the palate, the wine continues to impress with flavours of grapefruit, mango and key lime. The finish is clean and refreshing. Calls for oyster, clam, garlic prawns and scallop stir fry vegetables. €16

2024 Marathasa Wines Moschophilero, PGI Nicosia, ABV12.5%

The chameleon of white wine grape, native Greek variety now in Cyprus and planted at Marathasa on soil with sandy loam texture. Light-bodied and full of exotic citrus, spice and tropical fruit flavours, a hint of rose water – classic but will appeal to myriad palates. A balancing acidity gives it focus. A must for octopus carpaccio or baked feta with olive oil, lemon zest and herbs. €14

2024 Marathasa Wines Rosé Laouri, Syrah–Grenache, PGI Nicosia, ABV13%

Sourced from high-altitude vineyard with sandy loam texture. This is a very gastro rosé, excellent with food, a blend of 40% Syrah and 60% Grenach. Light cherry pink colour, fresh aromas of white rose petals, violet and fresh strawberry with red cherries and blueberries in the bouquet. Cherry, vanilla and red berry flavours are highlighted in this delicate rosé. The wine is balanced with crispness and a refreshing fruity finish. This potpourri of flavours over time will take on a jammy element but don’t wait too long – rosés are made to be enjoyed upon release. Pair with roasted vegetables, green and red pepper as well as courgettes. €13

2022 Marathasa Wines Marathos Syrah, PGI Nicosia, ABV 14.5%

A spicy red aged in French 80% and American 20% oak for 12 months. This terroir-expressive Syrah embodies elegance and restraint. Deep purple in colour, the wine has dried violet blossom, blackberry, black cherry, cassis, black raspberry and rhubarb on the nose. On the palate, this dry, full-bodied wine has a somewhat creamy texture with supple tannins completing with a long finish. Loved it with Moroccan tajine or try with roast rack of lamb with herbed gravy. €18

Distributed by WineVault, Marathasa Winery 22 008500, www.marathasawines.com