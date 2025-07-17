Padraig Harrington struck the first tee shot as the 153rd British Open started in cloudy conditions at Royal Portrush on Thursday.

Ireland’s Harrington, twice the Open champion, was playing with Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard and Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele goes out in the morning with American JJ Spaun, this year’s U.S. Open champion, and Spaniard Jon Rahm.

World number one Scottie Scheffler plays alongside his fellow American Collin Morikawa and Ireland’s Shane Lowry, the 2019 winner at Portrush.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy starts his bid for a second Claret Jug in the afternoon in the company of England’s Tommy Fleetwood and American Justin Thomas.