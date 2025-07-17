Logicom Public Ltd has confirmed that the company has posted its approved dividend to shareholders.

In an official filing to the regulated market, Logicom stated, “we would like to announce that the dividend (see announcement of 20/06/2025) was posted earlier today”.

Logicom Public Ltd, listed on the regulated market, had previously disclosed its dividend decision on June 20, 2025.

The communication was signed by Logicom Secretarial Services Limited, acting as the Secretary of Logicom Public Limited.