Frederick University has once again been recognised as the leading university in Cyprus in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings, maintaining its position for the third consecutive year. It is the only institution in Cyprus ranked among the top 301–400 universities worldwide, a distinction that highlights its strong global impact through its research, teaching, outreach and stewardship.

In the 2025 edition of the THE Impact Rankings, which evaluated 2,526 institutions from 130 countries and territories, Frederick University emerged as the top-ranked university in Cyprus. This prestigious ranking reflects the University’s continued commitment to addressing global challenges and contributing to a more sustainable and equitable future through its academic and institutional activities.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings is the only global performance system which ranks universities based on their progress towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – a universal call to action to end poverty, combat inequality, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all.

The rankings evaluate institutions across four key areas:

Research : Academic output related to the SDGs, measured through publications in reputable scientific journals.

: Academic output related to the SDGs, measured through publications in reputable scientific journals. Teaching: Integration of the SDGs into curricula and support for students to develop skills for solving global challenges.

Integration of the SDGs into curricula and support for students to develop skills for solving global challenges. Stewardship: Institutional policies, operations and governance aligned with sustainable development principles.

Institutional policies, operations and governance aligned with sustainable development principles. Outreach: Engagement and collaboration with local, regional, national and international communities.

Participating universities are required to submit data for SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals, and at least three additional SDGs of their choice. Frederick University achieved notable global rankings in these key SDGs:

#95 worldwide in SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy

Top 100–200 globally in SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities

Top 201–300 globally in SDG 4: Quality Education

Natassa Frederickou, President of the Council of Frederick University, stated: “I am particularly pleased to see Frederick University maintain its position as the top university in Cyprus in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings. These rankings align closely with our mission as a values-driven institution committed to making a tangible difference locally and globally. This remarkable achievement reflects the dedication and collective efforts of our entire university community.”

Professor George Demosthenous, Rector of Frederick University, added: “We remain committed to continuous improvement and to further strengthening our global impact in the years ahead. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to building a sustainable future through education, research, and community engagement. It is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our faculty, staff, students, and partners, who have all contributed to integrating sustainability into every aspect of our University’s identity and operations.”

Frederick University is a proud member of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) and a founding member of SDSN Cyprus, actively working with all sectors of society to enhance Cyprus’ implementation of the SDGs.

Now in its seventh edition, the THE Impact Rankings 2025 continue to grow in global relevance, with participation increasing each year as more institutions strive to showcase their role in advancing the SDGs.

About Frederick University

Frederick University operates in the Republic of Cyprus since September 2007. Although the establishment of the University is relatively recent, the organisation has a long history of nearly 60 years in higher education. Its mission is to serve the society through education, research, and social contribution to the broader community.

The University offers a broad range of academic programs of study in the areas of Engineering, Technology, Business, Maritime Business, Arts, Architecture, Media, Humanities, Health and Education, and operates from two campuses, in Nicosia and in Limassol.

With its dedication to academic excellence, provision of high-quality programmes of study and active research, the University enjoys respect and recognition both nationally and internationally. In the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024, it ranked among the top 201-300 universities for the second consecutive year, the only university in Cyprus to ever achieve this.