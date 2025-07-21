Five Greek Cypriots who were arrested on Saturday in Gastria, Famagusta and are currently in custody in the north, are being charged with illegal entry through a military area, it emerged on Monday.

Turkish Cypriot newspaper Dialog reported that the suspects, who were caught surveying and identifying the area, had “entered the TRNC, violating a military forbidden zone, without having completed the necessary procedures at the Strovilia checkpoint”.

The people arrested were a couple, both 68, a second couple, woman 66 and man 63, and a 68-year-old man.

Their vehicle was searched and maps, title deeds and documents with details of construction companies in the north were confiscated.

Dialog reported that one of the female suspects had received the results of an investigation into property in the north by a company called Royal Estate, operating from Kyrenia.

The press report said all five were trying to gather information and documents in connection with arrests and prosecutions by the Republic of Cyprus against buyers of property in the north.

Dialog said the five suspects were arrested on warrants and that their specific activity had not been mentioned before the court that issued the remand orders.

The investigator told the court that the mobile phones and dossiers they were carrying had been confiscated.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Cyprus is taking action towards the UN and through the technical committee on crime for the release of the five Greek Cypriots.

Sources told the Cyprus News Agency that the authorities were in constant contact with the UN to monitor the situation and achieve their release the soonest possible.

The five Greek Cypriots were visited on Tuesday by relatives, in a visit facilitated by the UN.

The sources said in similar cases the penalty is usually a fine.

On Sunday, Kibris Postasi reported that the five were detained after allegedly entering a tourist resort in the Trikomo area without permission.

They are reportedly being investigated on suspicion of “espionage against Turkish properties” and have been remanded for three days on charges of “violating a military forbidden zone”.

Another news outlet, Ahbap, reported that the individuals were detained on suspicion of “illegal entry” and “causing public disturbance”.

It said police discovered multiple property deeds, folders relating to construction companies, and documents listing directors’ names.

Hakikat newspaper referenced “suspicions of espionage” in its coverage, claiming the five Greek Cypriots were found with documents concerning construction firms, maps, and ownership titles, and were being held on charges of “espionage” and “entering a first-degree military zone”.

Earlier, the Cyprus foreign ministry said it was in contact with the UN peacekeeping force (Unficyp) regarding the case.

The five are believed to be displaced persons who were visiting the north on Saturday. They are expected to remain in custody as investigations continue.