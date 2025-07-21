The tax department warned on Monday that scammers were sending messages with the gov.cy logo notifying recipients of purported tax rebates.

The messages refer to the new Tax for All system and advises people to scan a QR code to get their refunds.

The department urged the public to be wary of such messages and not follow any links.

It added that tax rebates are deposited directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries using the IBAN given by the taxpayer.

Any communication from the Tax Department will come by an email ending in @tax.mof.gov.cy.