President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday paid tribute to the 16 Greek soldiers killed during the invasion as a service was held at the Ayia Sophia church in Strovolos to repatriate their bones.

The soldiers, members of the Greek armed forces in Cyprus (Eldyk), died during the conflict that followed the Turkish invasion.

Their remains have now all been identified, with some to be buried in the Tymvou military cemetery in Makedonitissa and others to be buried in Greece in their hometowns.

Christodoulides described the ceremony as a moment of “great pride and emotion,” honouring the young conscripts who had come to Cyprus to fulfil their military service and support the island’s defence. He referred to their actions during the invasion as an enduring symbol of bravery and sacrifice.

“These young men, most in their twenties, fell in the line of duty and honoured their heritage and nation,” the president said. “Their names have already been written in history and in the long list of those who fell heroically in our national struggles.”

Photos: Christos Theodorides

Christodoulides also emphasised the longstanding bonds between Greece and Cyprus, calling the repatriation a testament to “common blood, language, faith, and culture.”

He recalled the role Greek forces played in key conflicts on the island. “Thousands of dead Greeks and Greek Cypriots fought side by side, as brothers, united and inseparable,” he said.

Describing the Eldyk unit as a primary target of Turkish forces during the invasion, Christodoulides praised the soldiers’ resolve in defending their positions despite being outnumbered.

He also acknowledged the grief of families who lost loved ones, adding that they “have the right to feel proud” of the soldiers’ legacies.

“Cyprus and Hellenism everywhere honour them as fallen heroes,” he said. “They performed their duty to the fullest, and the Republic of Cyprus is grateful for their ultimate sacrifice.”