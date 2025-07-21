Nine people were arrested on Monday in Limassol during a police operation to combat illegal employment. Three of those arrested were also found to be residing in Cyprus illegally.

The operation started at 8.30am and lasted till 2.30pm, during which time various premises and construction sites in Limassol were checked.

The police said nine people were found to be without a valid work permit and three of them without a residence permit.

Police investigations are ongoing.