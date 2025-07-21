Service nears full bookings for 2025

The passenger and vehicle ferry route between Limassol and Piraeus is continuing to draw strong demand, with nearly full bookings reported for all scheduled sailings in 2025.

According to figures published on Monday by Politis, a total of 7,719 passengers have already reserved seats for the 2025 season.

Of these, 3,781 bookings were made for the Limassol-Piraeus route, while 3,938 were made for travel in the opposite direction.

Demand has proven particularly robust for travel from Greece to Cyprus, which has now overtaken bookings in the reverse direction.

The Daleela, a passenger and vehicle ferry operated by Scandro Holding Ltd, has already reached almost complete occupancy across its 22 planned sailings for 2025, with only a few remaining seats available on select departures.

Passenger interest remains consistently strong for the third year since the route’s revival in 2022 after a 21-year hiatus.

The service has grown into a popular travel option, with a high number of repeat travellers.

The vessel Daleela has capacity for 370 passengers and over 300 vehicles, offering a 31-hour voyage between the two ports.

Onboard facilities include a restaurant, cafe, medical centre and a casino, offering what officials describe as “a comfortable and enjoyable maritime travel experience.”

Vehicle transport has also seen sustained interest. From Limassol to Piraeus, 1,225 vehicles have been or will be transported this year, while the number increases slightly to 1,268 for the route in the opposite direction.

Moreover, motorcycle transport is also gaining popularity, particularly with organised groups.

This year, 292 motorcycles will travel from Cyprus to Greece and 289 in the reverse direction.

In a gesture welcomed by travellers, bicycles are being transported free of charge in 2025.

The ferry is also a viable option for pet owners. So far, a total of 366 passengers have opted to bring their pets aboard this year.

Meanwhile, passenger traffic has shown a steady upward trend since the service’s relaunch. In 2024 alone, Daleela carried 7,763 passengers and 2,895 vehicles.

In total, from its restart in 2022 until now, a total of 22,582 passengers and 7,641 vehicles have been transported via this maritime connection.

According to the ferry operator, most customers are now repeat clients who choose Daleela annually.

The route, subsidised as a Service of General Economic Interest (SGEI), receives an annual state subsidy of €5.5 million.

This financial support was secured for an additional three years (2025, 2026 and 2027) following a Cabinet decision on August 23, 2024.

“The Council of Ministers, after evaluating the performance criteria of the route, approved the extension of the contract with the operator, Scandro Holding Ltd, under the same terms for another three years,” said Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis during the announcement of the 2025 sailings.

She explained that the funding ensures continuity and reflects the government’s commitment to offering affordable and reliable alternatives to air travel.

While two more years of state funding remain under the current agreement, 2025 is expected to be a critical year for the future of the project.

Decisions will need to be made not only regarding its continuation but also on the feasibility of expanding the maritime network to additional destinations.

Officials have previously suggested the potential inclusion of new ports such as Israel, though they acknowledge this depends heavily on regional geopolitical developments.

The coming year is expected to shape the long-term trajectory of the service, which has so far proven its value both in terms of uptake and public satisfaction.