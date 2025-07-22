Traffic is building up near Ayios Tychonas following a road crash on the Nicosia-Limassol motorway, police said on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, several vehicles were involved in the collision, which happened in the direction towards Limassol. No injuries have been reported. Police officers were sent to the scene shortly after the incident. They are helping to manage traffic and clear the road.

Drivers are being urged to remain calm, keep a safe distance from other cars, and follow all traffic instructions.

Authorities have not yet said what caused the crash. No arrests or serious damage have been confirmed. The road remains open, but congestion is heavy in the area. Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and avoid the route if possible.

This is the second traffic warning issued this week on the same motorway, raising concerns over road safety and driving behaviour.

Police said they will continue monitoring the situation and update the public as needed.