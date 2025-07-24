Approximately 120 square kilometres of land has been burned in the Limassol district, according to a preliminary assessment given on Thursday.

In a statement, the Eratosthenes Centre of Excellence (University of Technology) said their preliminary estimate comes from an image obtained from the Sentinel-3 satellite.

The low-resolution image was acquired at 07.30 UTC – or 10.30am – on Thursday.

The centre said it would later post an updated analysis based on higher-resolution imagery.