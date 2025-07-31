Ayia Napa witnessed one of the most spectacular nights of this summer as the highly-anticipated Grand Opening Party of AYÃ Resort took place on July 24, 2025, with resounding success. A large crowd gathered around the iconic 3,000-sq.m. pool, creating a unique, celebratory atmosphere brimming with energy and rhythm.

Internationally-acclaimed DJ Valeron, resident of Scorpios Mykonos and founder of Yulunga Music, took to the decks and elevated the evening with his signature sound – a distinctive fusion of deep house and traditional Greek musical elements – setting the tone for an unforgettable summer experience in the distinctive world of AYÃ Resort.

Adults-only luxury and authenticity

AYÃ Resort, the latest gem of the All&More Hotels and Resorts group, is an adults-only destination where Mykonos aesthetics meet the tranquillity of Indonesia, set within the natural landscape of Ayia Napa.

With 45 luxurious suites and three unique overwater bungalows designed for ultimate comfort and privacy, AYÃ offers an accommodation experience that blends harmony with elegance and refined design.

Creating unforgettable moments

The opening party with DJ Valeron was only the beginning. Around the impressive central pool – the focal point of the resort – even more events and happenings are scheduled for this summer:

3rd August – Chris IDH

9th August – DJ Anthony & Queen G

24th August – Pissi & Junior Mi (Yucutan)

31st August – DJ Anthony

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

For more information and bookings:

📍 31 Filinas Street, 5330 Ayia Napa, Cyprus

To reserve a poolside spot: Get your AYA Day Pass

To book a table at the restaurant: Manna Restaurant, AYÃ Resort

🌐 https://aya-resort.com/

📧 [email protected] | [email protected]

📱 Instagram: @aya.resort.cyprus