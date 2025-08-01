Public Group recorded a strong improvement in its financial performance in 2024, with consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reaching €22.9 million.

This represents an increase of 85.5 per cent compared to the €12.4 million reported in 2023.

Recurring EBITDA also rose by 30.8 per cent to €26.2 million from €20.05 million in the previous year.

The company saw a significant reduction in net losses, which decreased by 33 per cent on a consolidated basis and by 27.8 per cent at the corporate level.

Sales for the first half of 2025 showed positive momentum with an increase of 14.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

Moreover, Public Group continues to implement its three-year investment plan worth €10 million aimed at improving customer experience in physical stores across Greece and Cyprus.

In 2024, two new “Public + home” stores opened in Ilion and Heraklion, Crete.

Existing stores were renovated in cities including Athens, Piraeus, Volos, Ioannina, Rhodes and Larissa.

The expansion of the network continues in 2025 with a new Public store at Smart Park and planned openings at strategic locations in Attica and the Greek islands.

The core strategy of Public Group remains focused on providing a unified shopping experience across all channels and strengthening strategic partnerships.

The customer satisfaction index, measured by Net Promoter Score (NPS), remained high, reaching 78 across all touchpoints.

The strategic partnership with Vodafone expanded to 15 shop-in-shops in 2024, with plans to grow the network further over the next two years.

In after-sales services, iRepair now operates 45 points within Public and “Public + home” stores in Greece, and six locations within Public stores in Cyprus.

Public+ the company’s free loyalty programme, has further strengthened consumer trust.

One in four transactions is now made through the Public Wallet, confirming positive consumer response and growing adoption of the programme.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the inflationary environment and consumers’ increasing need for flexibility and certainty in their purchases, Public Group focused on enhancing value.

Solutions such as the “Lowest Price Guarantee” and the “Everything Interest-Free” programme, which offers low interest-free instalments without a card, provide greater convenience, affordability and assurance during the shopping process.

Beyond financial performance, Public Group recognises the crucial role of its people in its development.

The company continues to invest significantly in fostering a culture of growth, collaboration and respect.

Initiatives such as the leadership development programme “Elevate”, broad access to LinkedIn Learning and targeted upskilling programmes in digital and technological fields help create a working environment where every employee has the means and opportunities to grow, contribute and excel.

With a clear strategic plan and strong emphasis on customer experience, Public Group continues in 2025 to invest methodically in developing its physical stores as well as in services and partnerships that create value and meet the evolving needs of consumers.