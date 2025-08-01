A second protest is set to take place in Limassol on Friday evening, following a mass demonstration on Thursday night over the government’s handling of last week’s deadly wildfires in the district’s mountainous areas.

The protest, organised by citizens’ groups, will begin at 7pm at the district administration square on Anexartisias street. Speeches will be delivered before participants march towards the seafront near Molos, where the demonstration will conclude.

Police from the Limassol directorate and the special anti-riot unit (MMAD) will be present to monitor the gathering.

Organisers said they do not expect road traffic to be disrupted. Participants have been asked to follow police instructions.

Under Cyprus’ new public assemblies and parades law, organisers must ensure the protest remains peaceful, cooperate with local authorities and the designated police liaison officer, and comply with any instructions given.

The law also gives police the power to impose restrictions or disband gatherings if public safety is at risk.

Thursday evening’s protest in Limassol drew hundreds of people. Demonstrators gathered at Molos at 6.30pm and marched to the old harbour chanting for justice and demanding accountability for the state’s perceived failure to prevent or respond quickly to the fires.

No incidents were reported, though police in riot gear escorted the marchers throughout the route.

Protesters called for effective safeguards to stop similar disasters from happening again.

They expressed frustration over the lack of planning and readiness, as more than 120 square kilometres of land were destroyed in the fires. Dozens of homes were burned, and an elderly couple was killed in their car as flames swept through their village.