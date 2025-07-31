At Lidl Cyprus, every summer is another opportunity to say “thank you” to shoppers who trust the supermarket chain each day. Through Lidl Plus, the loyalty programme created to make shopping smarter, more personal and more rewarding, this year, Lidl Cyprus is offering 10 unique summer gifts that are bound to draw smiles and create moments of joy.

Over August 1-31, 2025, users with an active Lidl Plus account can participate in the competition by filling in the relevant entry form that they will find on lidl.com.cy. The process is simple, quick and open to all users of the application.

10 big winners – 10 summer gifts

Winners will be selected via a draw, taking home one of the following exciting prizes that make the difference and the summer holidays even better:

2 Grillmeister Gas Grills – for delicious BBQs with friends and family

– for delicious BBQs with friends and family 2 Crivit Inflatable SUP Boards – for endless fun at sea and moments of relaxation

– for endless fun at sea and moments of relaxation 2 Silvercrest Food Processors – the ultimate ally for every tasty creation

– the ultimate ally for every tasty creation 2 Silvercrest Bladeless Fans – cool every moment

– cool every moment 2 PARKSIDE 20V Cordless Drills – for easy DIY tasks at home

The Lidl Plus loyalty programme offers daily value, personalised offers and exclusive discounts. Through this summer initiative, Lidl Cyprus further enhances its customers’ experience, offering additional rewards for their trust.

Learn more about the competition and the terms and conditions here.

Download Lidl Plus now for free from the App Store, Google Play or Huawei AppGallery, register quickly and easily and take part in the summer competition!

