The Producer Price Index in Industry for June 2025 remained unchanged, reaching 123.1 points, based on 2021 as the index year, compared to the same month last year.

However, the Cyprus Statistical Service reported that the index showed a slight increase of 0.3 per cent compared to May 2025.

For the period January to June 2025, the index recorded a decrease of 0.2 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

In June 2025, compared to May 2025, the index increased in the sectors of water supply and material recovery by 2.3 per cent.

It also rose by 0.4 per cent in mining and quarrying and by 0.3 per cent in manufacturing.

A decrease was observed in the electricity supply sector, which fell by 0.1 per cent.

Looking at the changes compared to the same month of the previous year, there was an increase in the mining and quarrying sector by 7.7 per cent. Manufacturing also saw a rise of 1.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the water supply and material recovery sector recorded a decrease of 7.4 per cent. The electricity supply sector declined by 4.4 per cent.

Breaking down the manufacturing sector, June 2025 compared to June 2024 showed increases in several areas.

There was a 6.6 per cent increase in the production of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment.

The manufacture of furniture, other manufacturing activities, as well as the repair and installation of machinery and equipment, rose by 4.0 per cent.

Production of paper and paper products, including printing, went up by 3.6 per cent.

The production of textiles, clothing, and leather goods increased by 2.9 per cent.

There was a 2.5 per cent rise in the production of petroleum refining products, chemicals and chemical products, and pharmaceutical products and preparations.

Finally, the manufacture of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles, and other transport equipment increased by 2.0 per cent.

No decreases were recorded in any manufacturing subsectors during this period.