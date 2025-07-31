As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, Themis Portfolio Management, in collaboration with CIM-Cyprus Business School, is offering a full scholarship worth €8,000 for the CIM MBA programme.

This scholarship presents a valuable opportunity for an individual seeking to develop and expand their knowledge and skills in the field of business administration. It is open to European Union citizens who hold a Bachelor’s degree, have at least three years of work experience and possess a good command of the English language.

Themis firmly believes that education is a key pillar of social progress and economic development and is thus committed to supporting access to quality education for those determined to make a difference.

The CIM MBA programme is offered as a full-time course of 14 months or a part-time course of 24 months, with the option to study in either Nicosia or Limassol.

The application period will run from August 1-31, 2025.

For more information and to apply for the scholarship, please visit the CIM website: THEMIS SCHOLARSHIP – CIM-Cyprus Business School.