“Luxury is about space, privacy and authenticity”

Few destinations embody the quiet elegance and natural beauty of the Mediterranean quite like Anassa, one of Cyprus’ most iconic luxury resorts.

Nestled along the unspoiled coastline of Polis Chrysochous, the hotel has long been celebrated for its timeless design, impeccable service, and unique sense of place.

At the heart of its continued success is General Manager Sebastian Wurst, a seasoned hospitality leader with over 20 years of international experience.

Since moving to Cyprus from New York approximately ten years ago, Wurst has brought a deep appreciation for local culture and community to his role within the Thanos Hotels group.

Under his stewardship, Anassa is redefining modern luxury by focusing on sustainability, authentic experiences, and meaningful connections with both guests and employees.

In this candid conversation, Wurst shares insights into the evolving expectations of high-end travellers, Anassa’s approach to maintaining its position as a flagship property, and the hotel’s efforts to nurture talent in a competitive industry.

He also reflects on how the resort is adapting to global hospitality trends while preserving its unique DNA.

From market expansion plans to the future of wellness and digital innovation, Wurst offers a thoughtful vision for Anassa’s next chapter.

Anassa Hotel General Manager Sebastian Wurst

Anassa is widely regarded as one of Cyprus’ premier luxury resorts. Under your leadership as General Manager, what are the current priorities shaping the hotel’s business development strategy within the Thanos Hotels group?

Diversity and sustainability. Diversity when it comes to the mix of guests and their origins as well as diversity within the employee pool. It is healthy and prepares you for the future. Sustainability is now a “must have”, not “nice to have”.

Cyprus’ hospitality market is evolving rapidly. How is Anassa positioning itself to remain the preferred choice for high-end travellers, particularly in the post-pandemic landscape?

Anassa is well positioned for this due to its iconic reputation, but mostly because of the quiet and secluded location embedded in nature and the amount of space we offer our guests. Space and privacy are the new priorities; not overconsumption. Luxury is moving away from material things.

Sustainability and meaningful, local experiences are increasingly defining luxury. How is Anassa embedding these values into its guest experience and long-term operational practices?

We try to work with local suppliers and producers as much as possible and offer what we call “Bespoke Experiences” that go beyond traditional touristic activities. We work with a local potter, photographer as well as a horse farm to bring Cyprus and the Cypriots closer to our guests.

Cyprus is working to become a year-round destination. What role does Anassa play in drawing off-season travellers, and are there any events, wellness initiatives, or partnerships you are developing to support this goal?

In the near future, I do not see Anassa as a year-round destination. Guests come to us for the sun and balmy spring and fall temperatures. At this point, there is not enough in the vicinity of the hotel that would support all year business. A wellness offering is not enough to make this happen.

As General Manager, you’re closely involved in enhancing the guest journey. Are you exploring new collaborations — whether with global luxury brands, wellness specialists or digital innovators — to elevate Anassa’s offering?

We are always looking to collaborate with brands and innovative businesses without losing Anassa’s unique DNA. We will never be trendy-we aim to be timeless but innovative. Fashion collaborations are already tired-we don’t need another beach with branded towels and umbrellas.

In terms of growing Anassa’s international reach, which source markets are you focusing on? Are there regions where you’re seeing particularly strong interest or untapped potential?

Apart from focusing on the traditional key markets in Europe and the Middle East, we are increasing our efforts in the US market. We see a demand in more unknown destinations that people want to explore as they are tired of the same destinations. A key point for this would be direct flights to the US, which have been talked about, but nothing has materialised yet.

Labour shortages remain a key challenge across the hospitality industry. How is Anassa — and Thanos Hotels more broadly — investing in staff development and retention to ensure service excellence remains at the core?

We are quite fortunate as we employ many locals and sometimes entire families, who feel attached to the company and are proud of working for us. We offer trainings for professional growth, fund various initiatives and scholarships. As the company grows, we also have more opportunities for growth. In addition, we have strong support from staff members from a wide range of countries, which makes for a healthy multicultural mix.

Looking ahead, what is your long-term vision for Anassa? Where do you see the hotel evolving in the next 5 to 10 years, particularly as the Thanos portfolio expands?

Anassa will remain the flagship property, which sets examples and standards for the group of hotels and is a training resource for new team members. Anassa itself will receive a careful makeover over the next few years which will keep it fresh at the forefront of luxury hospitality without alienating our many loyal guests.

Technology is transforming every aspect of hospitality. How is Anassa adopting digital tools, AI, or automation to enhance guest personalisation, streamline operations, and maintain exceptional service quality?

Technology is a helpful tool but will never replace the human interaction, our experience is based on. We will implement technology where it enables us to spend more time with our guests and makes booking your room easier and seamless, but you will not find an app to order your meals or have to interact with a chatbot rather than our knowledgeable staff.

Trends like padel tennis, immersive wellness, and curated lifestyle experiences are gaining traction. How is Anassa evolving its leisure and wellness offering to stay ahead of these trends and appeal to younger affluent travellers?

Trends come and go so we look at the ones that are meaningful to our clientele and that we can deliver well. We have introduced a padel court this year, which is immensely popular. I have mentioned our experiences which connect you to the local community and our Thalassa Spa is offering more of a wellness approach rather than only treatments. The reality is a bit different than what we read or hear about-most of our guests still want a traditional massage with a well-trained therapist.

Given the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties in the region, how confident are you in Cyprus’ resilience as a luxury tourism destination? Have you noticed any changes in guest behaviour or booking trends recently?

Personally, I am optimistic. People have an intrinsic desire to travel and are not easily abandoning this goal. The world has changed, and people adapt. Of course, we see some hesitation and uncertainty and some negative news are not helpful, but overall, I think Cyprus is well positioned. We adapted in offering shorter cancelation policies and more flexibility, which gives our guests peace of mind.