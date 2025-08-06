Formula One’s August break will be a welcome getaway for Lewis Hamilton after he triggered fresh speculation about his Ferrari future with self-critical and cryptic comments in Hungary at the weekend.

The most successful Formula One driver of all time, with seven world championships and a record 105 wins, has had a tough start to his time at Maranello and has yet to stand on the podium in 14 races.

The 40-year-old Briton has also been sending out conflicting messages, his season a roller-coaster of highs and lows — downbeat assessments and despondency followed by peaks of elation and hope.

In Canada in June he assured reporters he was at Ferrari for the long term.

“To everyone writing stories of me considering not racing — I literally only just started here with Ferrari,” he said at the time.

“There’s no question where my head’s at and what I’m working towards achieving with this team. So, there’s zero doubts. Please stop making stuff up.”

At the Hungaroring last Saturday, after qualifying 12th, he described himself as “useless” and suggested Ferrari might want to replace him.

Post-race, also 12th, Hamilton said there was a lot going on in the background — without explaining — and he looked forward to returning after the break — “hopefully”.

BRITON FRUSTRATED

Current boss Fred Vasseur and former principal at Mercedes Toto Wolff saw that as just Hamilton being Hamilton, with the former saying the Briton was frustrated and not demotivated.

Wolff said Hamilton had always worn his heart on his sleeve, beating himself up about his performances.

With Mercedes in Brazil last year he hinted in a radio message that he might not finish the season, saying later that in the moment he had not wanted to continue.

There are legitimate doubts about whether Hamilton can achieve what he wants — the unfinished business of a record eighth title — at Ferrari.

He has not won a race for more than a year, not started on pole for more than two, and is enduring the worst podium drought of his stellar career with 16 successive races outside the top three.

Sunday was his lowest career finish in Hungary, a circuit where he has triumphed a record eight times and taken nine poles.

Teammate Charles Leclerc has been on the podium five times this season and started on pole on Sunday.

The Briton won a Shanghai sprint from pole in March but has been out-qualified 10-4 by Leclerc and beaten 11-2 in races, with both disqualified in China.

Last season, Hamilton was out-qualified 18-6 by Mercedes teammate George Russell and was beaten 15-9, although they ended up with two wins apiece.

The rules are changing next year, the start also of a new engine era, and Hamilton has already said this season is all about settling in before a proper challenge in 2026.

“Lewis has unfinished business in F1,” said Wolff. “You ask me whether he has it, he definitely has it.”

Some others are questioning how much longer he should continue.

“Sad to see Sir Lewis so downhearted. It’s tough to know when it’s time. Another year? It gets harder. Maybe a good holiday is needed?,” commented 1996 champion and compatriot Damon Hill on X.

“Lewis is tired. He’s been doing what he is doing forever. He needs a rest from it for good, a total reset to do something completely different,” former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone told the Daily Mail.