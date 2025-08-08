The National Betting Authority has warned of a sharp rise in advertisements for illegal online casinos on popular social media platforms, stressing that many of the sites being promoted do not hold licences to operate in the Republic.

The authority said it is particularly concerned about the unchecked use of images and videos of well-known personalities in promotions, often placed without the consent of those featured, which may mislead the public into believing the services are legitimate.

Under Cypriot law governing betting and games of chance, the operation of online casinos explicitly prohibited.

The authority warned that taking part in such illegal services exposes users to serious risks, from the compromise of personal and banking data to potentially severe financial and psychological harm.

The authority urged members of the public to be vigilant: verify claims made in adverts, avoid following suspicious links or apps, and check any site’s credentials before providing personal or payment information.

It reminded users that its official list of licensed online-betting providers and its blocking list of unauthorised sites are published on its website.

In previous warnings it highlighted specific misleading pages that redirect users to unlicensed operators, underlining how easily consumers can be lured into illegal services.

Those seeking to verify a site or report suspicious advertising should consult the authority’s website or contact its helpline.