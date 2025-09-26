President Nikos Christodoulides met on Friday with Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

In the meeting, President Christodoulides stressed the importance Cyprus places on deepening relations with Kuwait. He highlighted investment, tourism and education as key areas for further cooperation.

The president also praised Kuwait’s role in supporting regional security and stability. He noted its current position as rotating chair of the Gulf cooperation council.

Looking ahead, Christodoulides referred to Cyprus taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in January 2026. He said stronger relations with Gulf countries, the Middle East and North Africa would be a central priority. He repeated Cyprus’ support for closer ties between the EU, Kuwait and the Gulf cooperation council.

The president thanked Kuwait for its consistent stance on the Cyprus issue and briefed the Crown Prince on recent developments. For his part, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah expressed gratitude to Cyprus for its humanitarian role in the region. He pointed to actions such as the evacuation of foreign nationals as an example of Cyprus’ contribution.