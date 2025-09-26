President Donald Trump said he is confident Turkey will agree to stop purchasing Russian oil, signaling progress in his talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. The discussions, held at the White House, also raised the possibility of lifting US sanctions on Ankara, potentially reopening the door for Turkey to buy advanced American F-35 fighter jets.

Trump described the two-hour meeting as “very conclusive” and suggested that an announcement would follow soon. “I believe he will stop it, yeah,” Trump said when asked whether Erdogan would halt Russian oil imports. “You know why? Because he can buy it from a lot of other people.” While urging Turkey to shift away from Russian energy, Trump offered Hungary and Slovakia—two other European nations reliant on Russian oil—more leeway, acknowledging their limited alternatives.

The overture reflects Trump’s broader push for US allies to curb purchases of Russian oil in exchange for Washington’s tough sanctions on Moscow, designed to choke off funding for Russia’s war in Ukraine. In a notable shift this week, Trump suggested Ukraine could ultimately reclaim all territory lost to Russia.

For Erdogan, the visit—his first to Washington in six years—was aimed at repairing strained relations and regaining access to American defense technology. Seated beside Trump in the Oval Office, Erdogan pressed for US sanctions to be lifted, allowing Turkey to resume its role as a buyer and manufacturer in the F-35 program. Sanctions were imposed in 2020, during Trump’s first term, after Ankara purchased Russian S-400 missile defenses.

Trump, striking a friendlier tone than his predecessor Joe Biden, appeared open to compromise. “I think he’ll be successful in buying the things that he wants to buy,” Trump said, hinting that sanctions could be lifted “very soon.” Both leaders emphasized their alignment on Syria, once a source of major bilateral friction, and signaled a readiness to cooperate more broadly on defense, trade, and energy.

Turkey, NATO’s second-largest military power, is seeking to modernize its air force amid heightened security concerns in the Middle East, Eastern Mediterranean, and Black Sea regions. In addition to F-35s, Ankara has been negotiating the purchase of 40 new F-16 fighters. Erdogan said defense cooperation, along with regional conflicts and energy security, topped the summit agenda.

The prospect of renewed US arms sales comes as Turkey also deepens its ties with American industry in civilian aviation.

On Friday, Turkish Airlines announced it had finalized a deal with Boeing for 75 new aircraft—50 firm and 25 options for its B787-9 and B787-10 models. The carrier also reached agreement on a far larger potential order: 150 737-8/10 MAX jets, split between 100 firm and 50 optional orders. Placement of the 737 orders remains contingent on ongoing engine supply negotiations with CFM International.

Taken together, Erdogan’s White House visit and Turkish Airlines’ Boeing purchases signal a broader effort by Ankara to re-anchor ties with the United States, balancing economic and security interests at a time of global volatility.