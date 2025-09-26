The programme “Walking Safely in My School Neighbourhood” was launched on Friday morning at a conference organised by the Cyprus police in collaboration with the education ministry.

The programme aims to provide fifth and sixth-grade primary school students with a hands-on experience of road safety in their school neighbourhood, integrating learning into their daily lives. As part of the health education curriculum, this initiative seeks to cultivate a culture of respect and consistency in following road safety rules.

Teaching traffic rules to children had been carried out in the past but was discontinued until now; the programme has returned “more dynamically” to engage students effectively.

The conference was presented by Soula Ioannou from the health education and citizenship committee, responsible for traffic education in primary schools. During the event, police officers who will implement the programme, also in attendance, received instruction on their roles.

The programme consists of three key parts: a conference for theoretical instruction, a practical walk to apply road safety skills in the school neighbourhood and ongoing application beyond these sessions.

(Photo: Alexandra Theodorou)

Each session lasts 40 minutes, combining the conference and walk. During the conference, children are asked questions about safe walking, traffic signs and road crossing, followed by police-led demonstrations and guided practice in groups.

Students identify safe and risky spots documented for follow-up, while officers wear reflective gear and use whistles to engage effectively.

The programme also encourages continuous reinforcement of safety rules throughout the school year and collaboration with adults to report hazardous locations via an official platform.

The programme’s philosophy shifts from traditional teaching, which relied on explaining rules and stigmatising behaviour, to treating children as active collaborators in learning road safety.

Success is measured by students applying safe practices both inside and outside school, explaining and following basic principles of pedestrian and passenger safety during school-related travel, and developing collective actions to improve traffic conditions in their school environment.

For more detailed information, a leaflet with comprehensive programme details is available here.