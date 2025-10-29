The relief, care and support for the elderly, along with their seamless integration into social life, were discussed as a priority during Wednesday’s 26th session of the House of Elders.

“Elderly people struggle and demand a better quality of life, security, dignity and socialisation,” said House president Annita Demetriou, noting the urgency of the issue amid technological advancements in public services, increased exposure of seniors to cybercrime, and instances of real-life discrimination.

When it came to the health sector, the House president stressed the need for “prevention, treatment and care, which should be the cornerstone of our policy”.

She added that providing adequate staffing at health units in rural medical centres, expanding services for people receiving at-home treatment, and ensuring the availability of common medicine in the general health system (Gesy) were among the key priorities.

While Demetriou expressed her satisfaction with several past requests made from the elderly, she highlighted that there is more to be done.

“Policies that focus on a holistic and people-centred approach to issues concerning the elderly and are key to substantially improving their lives, with an emphasis on financial support, education and accessibility,” she said.

Other keynote speakers, among them, director of social welfare deputy ministry, Yiannis Nikolaides, referred to the increasing benefits of the elderly, the need to expand care programmes, strengthening healthcare access and enhancing senior participation.