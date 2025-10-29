Nineteen people were arrested in Larnaca on Wednesday during a joint operation against illegal employment, illegal work and undeclared work, carried out by the police and the labour ministry’s inspection unit.

The operation began at 9.30am at a building complex under construction.

All 19 arrested were foreign nationals, who were found to be working illegally at the construction site. One of the 19 was also illegally in Cyprus.

The police are also investigating the employers for employing the workers illegally.

The labour ministry officials furthermore determined violations of the law regarding undeclared work and issued fines totalling €63,000.