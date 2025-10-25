The first mobile language app dedicated entirely to Cypriot Greek, Cyprusays, was launched on Thursday, offering users around the world the chance to learn and speak this distinctive Mediterranean dialect.

Founded in Sydney by Australian-born Greek Cypriot Iphigenia (Effie) Athanassiou and her husband Konstantinos (Costas) Athanassiou, the app is more than just an educational tool.

“Cyprusays is more than an app. It’s a tribute to our parents, grandparents and every Cypriot who wants to keep our language alive. It’s about helping the next generation feel proud to speak the way their families do – wherever in the world they call home,” Effie said.

Designed primarily for the Cypriot diaspora, the app preserves the dialect’s unique melody through native-speaker recordings and offers interactive lessons rich in idioms and everyday scenarios. It also features the world’s first reading and pronunciation guide for the Cypriot Greek alphabet.

Developed in collaboration with linguists and researchers Spyros Armostis, Natalia Pavlou, Constantina Fotiou and Chryso Hadjidemetriou, the project represents a global effort spanning Cyprus, Australia, and the UK.

At its core lies an advanced AI speech-recognition system, created by chief data and technology officer Hoang Nguyen, which analyses pronunciation with remarkable precision. Trained on more than 50 hours of diverse audio, it is the first technology designed specifically to capture the subtle nuances of Cypriot Greek – a major milestone in language preservation.

The app’s listen-speak-learn lessons are mapped to the internationally recognised Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, supporting learners at every stage – from curious beginners to advanced speakers refining their skills.

Linguist Professor Spyros Armostis highlighted the app’s significance, noting that while teaching materials for standard modern Greek have long existed, “there used to be no teaching material for Cypriot Greek – so there was no way to learn it.”