The Enterprise Europe Network Warsaw, in collaboration with the Digital Economy Lab of the University of Warsaw, has announced the organisation of DEICy 2025, a comprehensive online event focusing on the digital economy, the Internet of Things, and cybersecurity.

According to an announcement released this week by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), the event will be held entirely online from November 24 to November 28, 2025.

It will feature a series of informative workshops and business meetings tailored for companies, technology centres, research groups, institutions, and individuals.

The organisers noted that DEICy 2025 is open to anyone active in or interested in advancing their work in areas related to digital transformation.

These include fields such as the digital economy and society, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, the internet of things, the industrial internet of things, cybersecurity, 3D printing, robotics and automation, UAVs, and sensors.

They also cover digital simulation of production and logistics processes, CAD/CAM/CAE/Digital Twin technologies, cloud computing, digitisation of product and service offerings, 5G technology, and business software.

They added that the aim is to bring together a wide range of stakeholders to strengthen a global network that supports innovation and collaboration.

“The primary objective of this event is to create a strong network, facilitating meaningful connections and collaborations between stakeholders in the above sectors, promoting a dynamic innovation ecosystem,” the organisers said.

Participation in the event is free of charge. Interested parties are invited to register online in advance by filling in their details.

For further information or enquiries, interested individuals or organisations can contact the organisers by phone at 22889749, 22889769, or 22889766, or via email at [email protected].