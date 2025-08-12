Total government employment in Cyprus reached 53,447 persons in July 2025, marking an increase of 408 individuals or 0.8 per cent compared to June 2024, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

Employment in the civil service fell by 0.5 per cent during this period. Similarly, employment in the security forces decreased by 1.3 per cent.

In contrast, the educational service saw a significant rise in employment of 4.6 per cent.

When compared to July 2024, the most notable increase was in the number of employees with contracts of definite duration, which rose by 9.8 per cent.

The educational service led this growth, with a 14.3 per cent increase in employees on definite duration contracts.

Conversely, the largest decline was seen in employees with contracts of indefinite duration, which fell by 6.1 per cent overall.

Within this category, the educational service experienced the sharpest decrease of 20.5 per cent.

For the period from January to July 2025, the average total government employment increased by 0.9 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

Government employment encompasses staff from the civil service, educational service, and security forces.

The civil service includes employees working in the ministries, departments, and services.

The educational service comprises employees of school units, the Cyprus Productivity Centre, and the Higher Hotel Institute of Cyprus.

The security forces consist of personnel from the police service, fire service, and the national guard.

Employees across all three categories are classified as permanent employees, those with contracts of indefinite and definite duration, and hourly paid workers including regular, casual, and seasonal staff.