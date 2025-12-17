The state budget for 2026 was approved by parliament on Wednesday, with 37 MPs voting in its favour and 19 voting against.

Votes in favour came from MPs from the three parties which officially support the government, Diko, Dipa, and Edek, as well as from Disy, Elam, and independents Andreas Themistocleous, Andreas Apostolou, and Michalis Giakoumi.

Akel, the Ecologists’ Movement, and independents Kostis Efstathiou and Alexandra Attalides, the latter of whom belongs to Volt, voted against the budget.

More to follow…