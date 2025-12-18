Love Actually has become a favourite Christmas film and this December you can catch a free screening of it. Paphos Municipality and the Petridio Foundation are putting together a one-of-a-kind evening this Saturday, turning the Attikon Open-Air Cinema into a festive ground.

The outdoor cinema’s big screen will welcome characters brought to life by Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy, Alan Rickman, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and so many others who star in what has become a classic.

Best of all, this special cinema evening has free admission. Just wear your warmest clothing and enjoy a winter cinema experience in a beautifully arranged, cozy and welcoming space, complete with heaters, soft lighting and festive Christmas decorations.

Making the evening even enjoyable is hot wine, popcorn, and other festive treats. The organisers invite film-lovers to bring their own blankets and cushions if they wish to be feel even cosier and homely.

“We look forward to welcoming you for a magical evening filled with comfort, romance and Christmas magic,” say organisers.

Love Actually Film Screening

Screening of Christmas film. December 20. Attikon Open-Air Cinema, Paphos. 8pm. Free admission. Tel: 26-932014