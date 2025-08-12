The labour inspection department on Tuesday ordered that all outside work be suspended between 12pm and 4pm in areas impacted by the orange weather warning, with high temperatures forecast for the day.

The met office issued an orange weather warning for high heat, with temperatures forecast to hit a maximum of 43 degrees Celsius inland.

The ban on outside work is in force in all areas more than 10 kilometres from the coast with an altitude below 300 metres above sea level, and in all areas with an altitude above 1,150m above sea level.

As such, the labour inspection department said that “all outdoor heavy and moderate work”, as well as “work involving the transport or delivery of products using two-wheeled vehicles” be halted in the early afternoon in those areas.

It clarified that this includes food delivery services and postal workers.

In areas not impacted by the orange weather warning, it said, workers must “adjust their work accordingly” and rest appropriately so as “to avoid or reduce heat stress”.

It recommended that workers “organise frequent short breaks in a shady, cool, or properly airconditioned area, or in an area where the use of fans is feasible”.

In addition, it said workers should “have access to cool drinking water”, “wear appropriate headgear and light, breathable clothing such as cotton, and wear appropriate sunglasses”.

“They should also avoid eating large meals, sugary foods, or consuming alcoholic or caffeinated beverages,” it added.