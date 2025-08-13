The 53-year-old man who crashed into a restaurant window with his car on Tuesday afternoon and then fled the scene has admitted to the charges against him and is set to appear before Larnaca district court on September 15.

According to police, the 53-year-old Greek Cypriot lost control of his vehicle at around 4:30pm on Tuesday, when he drove his saloon car near the Kalavasos roundabout and eventually crashed into the window of a cafe-restaurant window.

The 53-year-old then left the scene and was located by police immediately afterwards in the port of Zygi.

“The man smelled of alcohol, however, when he was asked to provide a sample for a preliminary breathalyzer test, he refused and was arrested”, police said in a statement.

The 53-year-old has since admitted to the charges of negligent driving, leaving the scene of an accident, refusing to provide a preliminary breathalyzer test and driving a vehicle without insurance.

Larnaca district court on Wednesday registered a case against the 53-year-old who was released on a € 5,000 bail and has been deprived of his driving license until September 15th when he is set to appear before court.