A solution to the Cyprus problem is up to the Greek Cypriots, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday.

He told Turkish public broadcaster TRT that “Greek Cypriot officials would never say ‘yes’ to an agreement with equal power, wealth, and authority sharing for Cyprus”.

“They know this, we know this, the Europeans know this. This is a fact. Therefore, the alternative is a two-state solution. We can do this, and after a two-state solution, they can establish all kinds of cooperation or a political union. It’s up to them,” he said.

However, he said, in light of recent developments on the Cyprus problem, “what we urgently need to do is seize this moment and use every historical opportunity to make Cyprus a paradise”.

As such, he called on the Greek Cypriots and the international community to “stop isolating Turkish Cypriots”.

“We can initiate quality cooperation. While the political issue is frozen, we can all benefit together from economic development, regional development, the use of energy resources, tourism, industry, and everything else,” he said.

To this end, he said that “clinging on to old goals and mindsets is not helping us address the issue positively”.

“That is the message we want to give to them, because their society has been conditioned in a certain way for so long, it is very difficult for politicians to make a u-turn, but someone has to tell the truth,” he said.

“Someone has to be brave enough to tell the truth about the realities on the island, the opportunities we have all missed, and the risks we have created due to the current de facto situation.”

During the same interview, he said that “we do not have to stick to the old mentality”, and that “we can be more creative because time is passing and generations, future generations, are expecting a solution from us.

“Turkey took a positive stance in the Annan plan and in the Crans Montana process. Turkish Cypriots voted in favour of the United Nations’ plan. However, Greek Cypriots rejected it,” he said.

He also made reference to the fact that the Republic of Cyprus is to take over the Council of the European Union’s rotating presidency next month, saying that “this situation could also be an opportunity for Turkey”.

He lamented that at present, “the Greek Cypriot administration is placing obstacles in front of Turkey on the international stage”, but also expressed hope that this stance may soften in the near future.

“They obstruct us whenever they get the chance. However, I think that in the face of the current threats which Europe is facing, cooperation and relations between the European Union and Turkey have become more meaningful than ever,” he said.