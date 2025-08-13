The Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced the end of trading for the 13-week Treasury Bills, fifth issue of 2025, which were issued on May 30, 2025, and will mature on August 29, 2025.

The security, traded under the code TB13E25, is a government bond listed on the regulated market.

In a filing to the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the ministry said that the bills of the above issue will mature on August 29, 2025.

It stated that their last day of trading will be August 25, 2025.