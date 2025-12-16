Cyprus among EU leaders in GenAI use

Cyprus ranked among the leading countries in Europe for the use of generative artificial intelligence in 2025, according to Eurostat, highlighting the island’s growing digital engagement across households, work and education.

Eurostat on Tuesday reported that 32.7 per cent of people aged 16 to 74 across the European Union had used generative AI tools in 2025, reflecting the rapid spread of technologies such as text, image and content generation in everyday life.

Meanwhile, the share of people in Cyprus using generative AI tools reached 44.2 per cent, placing the country well above the EU average and among the top performers in the bloc.

The data showed that Cyprus’ usage rate was slightly higher than Greece at 44.1 per cent and close to Ireland, where 44.9 per cent of people reported using generative AI tools in the previous three months.

Malta, Denmark and Estonia recorded the highest overall levels of use in the EU, with shares of 46.5 per cent, 48.4 per cent and 46.6 per cent respectively, confirming a strong concentration of adoption in smaller and digitally advanced economies.

At the other end of the scale, the lowest use of generative AI tools was observed in Romania at 17.8 per cent, Italy at 19.9 per cent and Bulgaria at 22.5 per cent, underlining wide disparities in digital uptake across Europe.

Beyond the EU, the data showed that 17.2 per cent of people in Turkey and 18.6 per cent in Serbia used generative AI tools in 2025, levels comparable to the lowest-ranked EU member states.

Across the EU as a whole, Eurostat said most people used generative AI primarily for personal purposes, with 25.1 per cent reporting such use.

Use of generative AI for work-related activities was reported by 15.1 per cent of people, indicating a growing role for AI tools in professional environments.

A further 9.4 per cent of users said they relied on generative AI for formal education, pointing to its increasing presence in learning and training.

According to the relevant announcement, the figures were drawn from Eurostat’s survey on the use of information and communication technologies in households and by individuals.

Eurostat said the findings form part of a broader statistical analysis on the digital economy and society, providing insight into how rapidly generative AI is being integrated into daily life across Europe.

For Cyprus, the figures underline the island’s strong digital adoption and suggest that households and individuals are embracing new technologies at a pace comparable with the EU’s most advanced digital economies.