A 17-year-old girl was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Limassol in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the police said.
According to the police, the girl was riding a 149cc motorcycle through the city’s arterial Sypros Kyprianou avenue before colliding with a car being driven by a 31-year-old man at the road’s intersection with Petros Tsiros avenue.
The girl suffered a “serious head injury” and was taken by ambulance to hospital. Doctors have described her condition as critical.
The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.
