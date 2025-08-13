A 17-year-old girl was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Limassol in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the police said.

According to the police, the girl was riding a 149cc motorcycle through the city’s arterial Sypros Kyprianou avenue before colliding with a car being driven by a 31-year-old man at the road’s intersection with Petros Tsiros avenue.

The girl suffered a “serious head injury” and was taken by ambulance to hospital. Doctors have described her condition as critical.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.