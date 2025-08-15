Israeli football fans held up a banner reading “Murderers since 1939” during a match against a Polish team on Thursday, causing outrage in Poland as the president said it insulted the memory of Poles, including Jews, killed in World War Two.

Poland was occupied by Nazi Germany in World War Two. The country’s 3.2 million Jewish population was the largest in Europe at the start of the war. Almost all were killed, many of them in Nazi German death camps, and a further three million non-Jewish citizens also died during the occupation.

Historical disputes over World War Two and the Holocaust have strained relations between Poland and Israel in the past.

Studies have shown complicity by some Poles in the killing of Jews by Nazi Germany, but many Poles reject such findings, saying they are an attempt to dishonour a country that suffered immensely during the war.

The “Murderers since 1939” banner was displayed prominently across a row of seats by fans of Israeli club Maccabi Haifa during their Europa Conference League match against Rakow Czestochowa, which was played in Debrecen in Hungary for security reasons.

“The scandalous banner displayed by Maccabi Haifa fans insults the memory of Polish citizens – victims of World War Two, including three million Jews,” Polish President Karol Nawrocki, a former head of the country’s Institute of National Remembrance, wrote on social media. “Stupidity that no words can justify.”

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said “Anti-Polonism and the scandalous distortion of Polish history by Israeli hooligans demand strong condemnation”.

Rakow Czestochowa won the game 2-0, giving them a 2-1 victory on aggregate.